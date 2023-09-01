The Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera recently received a fresh injection of board leadership with the election of four new members to its board of directors. The four new members — journalist Lora Painter of ABC10, arts advocate Lars Gjerde, Sacramento State administrator Jennifer Harris, and corporate leader Adam Marszal — begin their tenure immediately.

"SP&O is honored to have these four experienced business and community volunteers join our board of directors,” said SP&O President Sheree Meyer. “Our board has a track record of tremendous success, as our recent accomplishments demonstrate, but with these new members sharing their passion and knowledge, SP&O is poised to reach even greater heights.”

B3_Lora Painter.jpg
B3_Lars Gjerde.jpg
B3_Jennifer Harris.jpg
B3_Adam Marszal.jpg

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.