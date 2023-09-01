The Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera recently received a fresh injection of board leadership with the election of four new members to its board of directors. The four new members — journalist Lora Painter of ABC10, arts advocate Lars Gjerde, Sacramento State administrator Jennifer Harris, and corporate leader Adam Marszal — begin their tenure immediately.
"SP&O is honored to have these four experienced business and community volunteers join our board of directors,” said SP&O President Sheree Meyer. “Our board has a track record of tremendous success, as our recent accomplishments demonstrate, but with these new members sharing their passion and knowledge, SP&O is poised to reach even greater heights.”
The new board members join the board at a time when the SP&O is on a trajectory of growth and success. SP&O’s recently completed 2022-23 season ended with a chorus of unprecedented achievements, including a reliable and growing subscription base, sold-out performances and, since 2015, more than $10 million in gifts and sponsorships made to the Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera and the Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera Foundation.
About the new directors
Painter anchors weeknights at 5, 6, & 11 p.m. for ABC10. The California native has a master’s degree from New York University in broadcast news & documentary and a bachelor's degree in communication from California State University, San Marcos. She has two Emmy nominations for anchoring and writing and has twice received a Best Anchor award from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters. Painter has been a board member of the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts and continues to be a member of its Asian Art Advisory Council. She is a former professor at Anyang University in South Korea. She is also an accomplished singer and plays several instruments, including piano and clarinet.
Norwegian native Gjerde earned his doctorate in organ from the Eastman School of Music. During his church music career, Gjerde taught, led choirs and orchestral musicians and created events to support charities. He engaged in regional leadership through the American Guild of Organists. Gjerde later earned his nurse practitioner degree from Yale University and is now a nurse practitioner supervisor at UC Davis Medical Center. A recent chapter president of the California Association for Nurse Practitioners and chapter dean for the American Guild of Organists, Gjerde is thrilled to serve the visionary board of the Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera.
Harris is the associate vice president of Budget Planning and Administration at California State University, Sacramento. A Sacramento native and Sac State Alumna, Harris has worked in a variety of fiscal management and oversight roles with the state of California, including the California State Auditor’s Office, the Department of Finance and CalPERS. Harris credits her love of classical music to her elementary school violin teacher who took her to hear the Camellia Symphony Orchestra perform. She is excited to help support classical music and opera in the community and in particular increasing youth access to and appreciation of music.
Marszal was born and raised in Carmichael and currently serves as the CEO of his family’s petroleum company and commercial real estate business. He takes pleasure in being involved in organizations and different causes in Sacramento. In his free time, Marszal enjoys golfing and being with his wife, Maggie, and their two daughters, Lucy and Blair. Marszal’s interest in music stems from his time in Jesuit High School’s choir as a teenager.
