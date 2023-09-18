Snarky Puppy

Snarky Puppy is a collective of sorts with as many as 20 members in regular rotation performing their own style of music. See them live this Wednesday. Courtesy photo

GRASS VALLEY — The Center for the Arts presents Snarky Puppy: Empire Central Tour with opener House of Waters in the Marisa Funk Theater Sept. 20. 

After more than a decade of relentless touring and recording in all but complete obscurity, the Texas-bred quasi-collective suddenly found itself held up by the press and public as one of the major figures in the jazz world. But as the category names for all five of the band’s Grammy Awards would indicate (Best R&B Performance in 2014, Best Contemporary Instrumental Album in 2016, 2017, 2021 and 2023), Snarky Puppy isn’t exactly a jazz band. It’s not a fusion band and it’s definitely not a jam band.

