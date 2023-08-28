Snowline has been named a 2023 Hospice CAHPS Honors Elite Award recipient by HEALTHCAREfirst, a leading provider of revenue cycle management services, CAHPS and bereavement surveys and advanced analytics for hospice organizations.

This prestigious annual review recognizes agencies that continuously provide a positive patient experience and high-quality care as measured from the patient and caregiver point of view. It acknowledges the highest-performing agencies by analyzing the performance of the Hospice Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems survey satisfaction measures. 

