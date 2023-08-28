Snowline has been named a 2023 Hospice CAHPS Honors Elite Award recipient by HEALTHCAREfirst, a leading provider of revenue cycle management services, CAHPS and bereavement surveys and advanced analytics for hospice organizations.
This prestigious annual review recognizes agencies that continuously provide a positive patient experience and high-quality care as measured from the patient and caregiver point of view. It acknowledges the highest-performing agencies by analyzing the performance of the Hospice Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems survey satisfaction measures.
Hospice CAHPS Honors Elite acknowledges the highest performing agencies by analyzing performance on the Willingness to Recommend question as a qualifier and then analyzing performance on 18 other questions that comprise the publicly reported measures from April 2022 through March 2023. Hospice CAHPS Honors Elite recipients include agencies scoring above the HEALTHCAREfirst National Average on at least 85% of the evaluated questions.
“We began our annual Hospice Honors Award program more than 10 years ago as a way to highlight those agencies that are truly leading the way in providing and demonstrating quality patient care,” said Ronda Howard, vice president of Revenue Cycle and CAHPS at HEALTHCAREfirst. “We congratulate Snowline Hospice on their success and are so proud and honored that they have chosen to partner with us in helping drive success for their agency.”
“Snowline Hospice is honored to receive HEALTHCAREfirst’s Award of its highest-level, Hospice Honors Elite certification, for being one of the highest performing agencies by analyzing the performance of the Hospice Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems Survey," said Snowline CEO Tim Meadows.
Families served are consistently more satisfied with Snowline’s care than families served by other hospices in California as compared by Medicare’s CAHPS survey as shown on Medicare.gov Hospice Compare, according to Meadows
“When it is time to select a hospice provider, we want people to know you have a choice and I encourage you to request Snowline if another hospice is recommended to you or your loved one,” he advised.
“Snowline is proud of its four-decade-plus history of service with thousands of people in El Dorado County. We expanded into Sacramento and Placer counties eight years ago to provide the same high-quality care for qualifying patients,” Meadows continued. “Snowline’s skilled, compassionate, and talented interdisciplinary team of physicians, nurses, social workers, spiritual care providers, counselors, home health aides and volunteers go into patient homes to provide care, including medication management, for pain and symptoms, personal care, education, and support for terminally and chronically ill patients, families, and caregivers.”
About Snowline Hospice
Snowline Hospice is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing compassionate end-of-life care and support to individuals and their families facing serious illnesses. With a focus on enhancing the quality of life during this sensitive time, Snowline offers a range of services, including medical care, pain management, emotional and spiritual support and bereavement counseling. Its team of skilled healthcare professionals and volunteers work together to ensure comfort, dignity and a peaceful transition for patients, making a meaningful impact within the communities they serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.