Increased attention was given to hospice care after former President Jimmy Carter announced earlier this year his decision to receive it.
In 1979 a Placerville area group recognized the need for terminally ill people to have an alternative to dying alone. Led by Dr. Douglas Tustin, they founded Snowline Hospice so that dying people could live their remaining time at home with families and friends. Snowline began as a community-based nonprofit years before Congress authorized hospice as a Medicare benefit.
As an end-of-life medical provider, Snowline's role is to manage pain and symptoms, educate caregivers and ensure the comfort of its dying patients. The service is free to qualifying patients and families who qualify for Medicare or Medi-Cal benefits. Snowline also provides charitable care to hospice patients who do not have insurance.
"Many don't know what hospice entails.” said Snowline Hospice Philanthropy Development Director Laurie Heyman. “It begins once a person is diagnosed by a doctor as having six months or less to live. Any patient can request hospice care wherever they call home, for the comfort of the patient and to support the family and caregivers, even if they're not related to the patient.
"On the day we're notified, we deliver the things the patient's family or caregivers will need, such as medications, durable medical equipment (like hospital beds) and medical supplies — those things you would find in a hospital," she continued.
Snowline assures the patient and caregivers are comfortable. They provide a 24-hour hotline for patients and caregivers and teach caregivers what to do for their loved one when Snowline is not there such as skills nurses use to roll a patient over in bed and other processes that keep the patient comfortable. "We teach them how to be the best caregiver possible," Heyman said.
The objective is "to make sure that whatever time our hospice patients have left is living their best life for themselves and their families,” she added. “Many people associate hospice with death but we're not about death; we're about life.
"As a nonprofit organization, we're not money driven; we're community driven,” Heyman continued. “That involves embracing the community with a sense of compassion that extends well beyond the dying person."
Snowline's interdisciplinary team members of physicians, nurses, social workers, spiritual care providers, counselors, home health aides and volunteers go to patient homes to provide care — medication management for pain and symptoms, personal care, education and support for terminally and chronically ill patients, families and caregivers, including grief counseling, dementia care classes, videos and support groups.
"Families can have bereavement services for 13 months following the death of a loved one, including services that are focused on children. People often don't realize that kids feel a death just as much as adults. We even serve those whose deceased relative wasn't under our care," Heyman said.
Because hospice is covered by Medicare, people often ask, 'Why do you need to raise money?'
"We are paid for the days a patient is provided hospice care, but after the patient passes away and Medicare payments stop we continue supporting the family with bereavement services for as long as 13 months," Heyman shared.
Snowline Hospice has a large group of volunteers, including several veterans. The care provider has achieved Level 5 status (maximum) as a care provider in the We Honor Veterans program, which reflects Snowline's commitment to resolving the challenges faced by veterans and their families.
"When a veteran is identified, other veterans are brought in to talk to the patient in ways meaningful among veterans,” Heyman explained. “We coach families through the VA process. Many don't know a thing about it and it can be a confusing and arduous process."
Evidencing its commitment to veterans, each fall Snowline Hospice's thrift stores conduct Salute to Valor, a campaign in which shoppers can round up sales to help local veterans. To date, more than $50,000 has been distributed by the charitable nonprofit the El Dorado County Veterans Alliance to programs that help area veterans, free of any administrative charges.
In addition to its hospice services, Snowline also provides palliative care, which it calls supportive care, for illnesses like heart disease, cancer and non-infectious diseases, often helping the patient so they do not enter hospice.
Though, Heyman added, "When a patient gets onto hospice care, they often realize that their family is being taken care of and thus feel less stressed. That sometimes helps them get better, because of the sense of peace and security that surrounds them.
"A lot of people don't realize that hospice is a choice,” she continued. “When they are being hospitalized, the hospital will leave them to their own form of hospice, but patients don't need to go it alone. They can make the choice, as President Carter did, to accept hospice care as they want it provided. Hospice will come to wherever your home is, wherever you call home.
"One of the things I've been really surprised by is that people don't know hospice," Heyman added. "They don't even know what the word means. They say, 'Oh, the thrift store?'"
Snowline Hospice operates thrift stores in Placerville, Cameron Park and Folsom.
"For some, hospice is just the thrift store," Heyman said, "but those thrift stores are the way we raise money for bereavement care and services and all other services not covered under Medicare. The spool of yarn that used to be $1 and now is $3 pays for the care given grieving families long after their loved one has passed and the stores' shoppers make that possible."
Snowline Hospice operates clinical offices in Diamond Springs and Sacramento and serves families in El Dorado, Sacramento and Placer counties. Snowline Medical Director Dr. Jeanine Ellinwood, M.D., is board certified in Internal Medicine and Hospice and Palliative Medicine and takes an active role in the care of all Snowline patients.
For more information visit snowlinehospice.org.
Spotlight is a series of reports on community resources jointly produced by the Mountain Democrat and Sierra Community Access Television (Channel 2). Watch a piece on Snowline Hospice on Channel 2 and on the SCAT’s YouTube channel.
