Kilt & Cork has one more show added to the Saureel Summer Nights Summer Concert Series. See The Golden Cadillacs and the Ryder Thieves Saturday, Sept. 2.
The show is a partnership with The Green Room Social Club located on Main Street, Placerville. Green Room proprietor Jennifer Teie and Kilt & Cork founder Russ Reyes said they hope this is the first of many more collaborations bringing quality entertainment to the Sierra foothills.
‘It’s just a natural partnership with Russ; we both love live music and have different connections within the music industry,” said Teie, “and we both primarily operate in El Dorado County.”
“Jennifer is such an amazing promoter of high quality live music and she has years of experience producing festivals such as the annual Just Exactly Perfect Festival," Reyes added. "I love the opportunity to co-brand an event with her!”
The Golden Cadillacs' members began their musical journey by forming a band back in their high school days in the foothills of Northern California. After exploring different roads musically their paths have led them back together creating a harmony that can only be founded from lifelong friendship.
Country rock means different things to different listeners. Jeremy Plog, one of the two Golden Cadillacs guitarists, explained his band’s sound.
“We all grew up with Merle Haggard and graduated, for me, to Tom Petty and the Allman Brothers,” he said. “People think of country rock as like Eagles. But we’re a little more toward Petty southern rock with country rock influences.”
The Golden Cadillacs coalesced in 2007 as a trio. Today’s lineup includes Plog, guitarist Nick Swimley, bassist-singer Adam Wade, singer Jillian Secor and drummer Robby Dean. Aaron Shively sometimes appears on pedal steel.
Swimley and Plog were longtime members of the Jackie Greene Band. They left the band in 2015. Swimley also plays for Dead Winter Carpenters.
Opening for The Golden Cadillacs is Ryder Thieves. Born on the West Slope, Ryder Thieves is a psychedelic dance rock band with inspired original tunes.
Saureel Vineyards feature the iconic rolling vineyards that frame a stunning lake that has some of the most beautiful sunsets in the region,
“People can make a night of it, as we will have food trucks, vendors, full bar, and free parking,” Reyes shared. “Bring your lawn chairs and just come and enjoy a really great night.”
Tickets are on sale now at kiltandcork.com. Partial proceeds will benefit Arts & Culture El Dorado and Future Farmers of America.
