Golden Cadillacs

The Golden Cadillacs headline the final Saureel Summer Nights Summer Concert scheduled Sept. 2. Courtesy photo

Kilt & Cork has one more show added to the Saureel Summer Nights Summer Concert Series. See The Golden Cadillacs and the Ryder Thieves Saturday, Sept. 2.

The show is a partnership with The Green Room Social Club located on Main Street, Placerville. Green Room proprietor Jennifer Teie and Kilt & Cork founder Russ Reyes said they hope this is the first of many more collaborations bringing quality entertainment to the Sierra foothills.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.