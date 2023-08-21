SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — American Legion Post No. 795 will host the Raise the Roof fundraiser, 3-8 p.m. Aug. 26, to reach a lofty goal in order to save the organization's building that will, without funding, fall into disrepair. 

An indoor and outdoor block party will provide a barbecue for the community at the cost of $25 per adult, $10 per child younger than 10 and children younger than 3 get in free. 

