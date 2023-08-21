SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — American Legion Post No. 795 will host the Raise the Roof fundraiser, 3-8 p.m. Aug. 26, to reach a lofty goal in order to save the organization's building that will, without funding, fall into disrepair.
An indoor and outdoor block party will provide a barbecue for the community at the cost of $25 per adult, $10 per child younger than 10 and children younger than 3 get in free.
Music, barbecue, burgers, hot dogs, side salads, fruit, desserts will be at the gathering, along with horseshoes, corn hole, darts and a pool table to support the U.S. veterans and their family members who make up the American Legion of South Lake Tahoe. Tickets can be purchased at the midtown American Legion location, 2748 Lake Tahoe Blvd.
According to the national American Legion website, “American Legion was chartered by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic Veterans organization. Focusing on service to veterans, service members and communities, the Legion evolved from a group of war-weary veterans of World War I into one of the most influential nonprofit groups in the United States.”
The American Legion Auxiliary is composed of the family members of those men and women who make up each post of the legion.
While the American Legion Auxiliary holds four rummage sales per year, bringing in $4,000-$5,000 per sale, the Tahoe group needs more than that projected income to replace nearly the entire building from the roof to the deck, heating and air conditioning, windows and doors, and landscaping; all while paying regular insurance premiums.
“We work hard for it but it’s the main support,” said Sandy McKnight, secretary of the American Legion Auxiliary. The volunteers of the auxiliary have raised $36,000 of the $250,000 estimated for all that needs to be accomplished.
After an extraordinary winter, the roof is of the local post’s top priorities and will tally more than $50,000 to be completely removed. Other priorities are replacing the deck, landscaping and bathrooms.
McKnight said the recurring Tuesday farmers market and doughnut and coffee events are also small additions to the auxiliary’s income for the American Legion Post.
