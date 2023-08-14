Take a hike
There are countless scenic wonders in Desolation Wilderness in El Dorado County that are available to the day hiker. Here are a few hikes that offer spectacular views.
Eagle Falls Trailhead
Eagle Lake Trail is a 1.7-mile moderately trafficked out and back trail, with a moderate rating. The trail offers forest, lake and far-reaching views of Lake Tahoe and the Sierra high country. At the Eagle Falls trailhead, obtain your wilderness permit. Head southwest up the trail, climbing gently at first, then ascending a steep set of stone steps. Climb the stairs about 5 minutes to the falls and the short loop trail. Cross the high bridge and enjoy the vista back down the canyon to Emerald Bay. Dogs are also able to use this trail but must be kept on leash.
Echo Lakes Trailhead
The trailhead offers stunning mountain views on both sides of the lakes along which you may hike. If you want to add a European flair to your day hike, you may take a water taxi the length of Lower Echo and halfway across Upper Echo where you will debark to continue your hike up into the wilderness. Contact (530) 659-7207 for more information. Several alpine lakes are along the trail to Lake Aloha if you choose to hike that far. You may catch the same taxi on the way back or hike back along the lakes. There is a fee to ride each way. For more information call (530) 543-2600.
Mount Tallac
One of the more scenic and challenging hikes in the South Tahoe area with breathtaking panoramic view of Lake Tahoe is this hike. The classic 9.7-mile out-and-back day hike begins at the trailhead on the southwestern side of Lake Tahoe, between Emerald Bay and Camp Richardson. When driving to the trailhead, make a turn inland at Mount Tallac Road and follow the well-signed route to the reasonably sized parking lot. Be sure to register your day hike in the Desolation Wilderness area. Free permits are available at the trail sign, which must be filled out in full before proceeding on the trail.
Twin Bridges Trailhead or Pyramid Creek Trailhead
The trailheads on Highway 50, give access to Horsetail Falls and several lakes beyond the top of the falls. From the parking lot, it is an enjoyable hike to the base of the falls. From there, you can make your way carefully up the granite to view the falls closeup. Beyond, there is no prepared trail, but if you are eager for a strenuous hike, you can make your way up the steep broken granite to the top of the falls and hike along Pyramid Creek to Ropi Lake before returning. Personal safety is the watchword on this hike up to the top as well as back down again. There is a parking fee here.
Bayview Trailhead
Bayview Trail offers magnificent views of Emerald Bay and Lake Tahoe, this steep trail leads you up the side of Maggie’s Peak into Desolation Wilderness. Stop at Granite Lake for a short rest along the way. In 2.7 miles this trail intersects with the Eagle Falls Trail. Past this point, the trail becomes a very nice and easy hike on mostly level ground with views into the Desolation Wilderness. For more information call (530) 543-2600.
Twin Lakes Trailheads
The Twin Lakes trail is located in Desolation Wilderness on the northern side of Wrights Lake in El Dorado County. This trail is a moderately strenuous one because it’s all uphill from the trailhead to Twin Lakes. There is an elevation change of roughly 1,300 feet and the trail can be difficult at times to follow. This hike offers breathtaking scenery.
