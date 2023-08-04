SACRAMENTO —Teatro Espejo is thrilled to announce the return of its highly anticipated 2023 Summer One-Act Festival. As the only one of its kind in Northern California, the One-Act Festival offers a platform for emerging and seasoned Latinx and Chicanx actors and directors to tell diverse and complex stories that reflect and challenge traditional cultural norms, while offering a training ground for burgeoning actors, directors, technicians, designers, and creative individuals.
“The Summer One-Act Festival is special; it introduces the community to a new generation of artists,” said producer Ike Torres. “We have three new directors, new actors as well as seasoned teatristas who began their artistic journeys as part of this festival. Each play being presented illustrates the many shades of our people. The amount of dedication and love it takes to bring a festival like this to fruition is one of the greatest gifts — audiences can expect to laugh, cry and leave inspired.”
The showcase of three one-act performances from local, new and seasoned actors runs Aug. 4-13 at The Wilkerson Theater, 2509 R St. in Sacramento Purchase tickets by visitingteatroespejo.com.
The plays
“white iris” —Iris is proud to be Latinx. She also dates a lot of white folx. What's the big deal, right? But with a mom who's "Down with La Raza" and a grandma who dreams of blue eyed babies, Iris' love life becomes a political battleground. With help from her poetry and a bag of shrooms, Iris learns to understand herself, her roots and a path to love.
“La Norteña” —Two estranged cousins, Elisa, a first generation “white washed” Mexican-American woman, and Chayo, a campesina woman born and raised in Mexico, meet in the southern part of the Mexican-American border for the funeral of Elisa’s mother. The two grapple with opposing views on opportunity, immigration, and the authenticity of the Mexican experience relative to their location. This story is intertwined with moments of magical realism as we explore the complex relationship of their lives.
“My Corner” — Two brothers, Cruz and George, enter the ring of life. As they both fight their past history after their abusive dad, Lalo, abandoned them for another family, these two brothers must settle all tension between them. George wants to make a comeback in Cruz’s life after leaving everything behind to get away from his dad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.