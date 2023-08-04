SACRAMENTO — Teatro Espejo is thrilled to announce the return of its highly anticipated 2023 Summer One-Act Festival. As the only one of its kind in Northern California, the One-Act Festival offers a platform for emerging and seasoned Latinx and Chicanx actors and directors to tell diverse and complex stories that reflect and challenge traditional cultural norms, while offering a training ground for burgeoning actors, directors, technicians, designers, and creative individuals.

“The Summer One-Act Festival is special; it introduces the community to a new generation of artists,” said producer Ike Torres. “We have three new directors, new actors as well as seasoned teatristas who began their artistic journeys as part of this festival. Each play being presented illustrates the many shades of our people. The amount of dedication and love it takes to bring a festival like this to fruition is one of the greatest gifts — audiences can expect to laugh, cry and leave inspired.”

