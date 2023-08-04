GRASS VALLEY — The Center for the Arts present blues sensation Christone “Kingfish” Ingram Aug. 5 andsoul vocalist Shayna Steele Aug. 6. Both will performin the Marisa Funk Theater.
Since the release of “Kingfish,” his Grammy-nominated 2019 Alligator Records debut, and “662,” his 2021 Grammy-winning sophomore album, guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter Ingram has become the defining blues voice of his generation. Sparked by his non-stop touring, writing and recording schedule, his natural talent just keeps growing. With eye-popping guitar playing and reach-out-and-grab-you-by-the-collar vocals, Ingram performs every song with unmatched passion and precision. While his songs tell personal stories, they also tell of shared human experiences.
From his hometown of Clarksdale, Miss., to stages around the world, the 23-year-old has already headlined three U.S. tours, performed at Australia’s largest music festival, amazed fans across Europe and the UK and was selected to open for The Rolling Stones in London’s Hyde Park. He has also performed with friends including Vampire Weekend, Jason Isbell and Buddy Guy, with whom he appeared on Austin City Limits. In July 2021, NPR’s Morning Edition featured Ingram in a seven-minute story broadcast to its 14 million listeners. NPR Music said his playing is “astounding … it’s almost like he’s singing through the guitar.”
Dynamic vocalist Steele is one of the greatest singing sensations of the time and is known from recordings with Snarky Puppy, Moby and a host of other stars. Steele puts new meaning to diversity and grass-roots talent with her natural ability to traverse musical genres be it in the studio, on the stage or on the screen. Her effortless execution of both soul and jazz has grabbed the attention of audiences globally, be it the Vancouver Jazz Festival, the Blue Note or a guest vocalist with the biggest symphonies throughout North America.
Throughout her career, Shayna has lent her talent to leading artists and provided background vocals for Bette Midler, Rihanna and Kelly Clarkson.After going solo, writing and putting her band together, Steele released “RISE” in 2015 (Ropeadope Records), reaching No. 2 on the U.S. iTunes jazz charts.
"My new work reflects my connection with my daughter, social justice, coming up from the ashes and newfound freedom from isolation,” Steele shared. “The darkness did not swallow me whole and I’m grateful to be back."
Doors open for Ingram at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5. Doors open for Steele at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6. See both talented musicians at The Center for the Arts, 314 West Main St. in Grass Valley. For tickets and more information visitthecenterforthearts.orgor call (530) 274-8384.
