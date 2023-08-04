Kingfish

GRASS VALLEY — The Center for the Arts present blues sensation Christone “Kingfish” Ingram Aug. 5 and soul vocalist Shayna Steele Aug. 6. Both will perform in the Marisa Funk Theater.

Since the release of “Kingfish,” his Grammy-nominated 2019 Alligator Records debut, and “662,” his 2021 Grammy-winning sophomore album, guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter Ingram has become the defining blues voice of his generation. Sparked by his non-stop touring, writing and recording schedule, his natural talent just keeps growing. With eye-popping guitar playing and reach-out-and-grab-you-by-the-collar vocals, Ingram performs every song with unmatched passion and precision. While his songs tell personal stories, they also tell of shared human experiences. 

