Nipper Brothers

See the Nipper Brothers perform Grateful Dead hits at The Green Room in Placerville. The show is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6. Courtesy photo

 Nipper, Scott

Bryson Musiq and the Caribbean Soul bring island vibes to Northern California at 9 p.m. Friday at The Green Room Social Club. Raised in the beautiful Caribbean, Musiq and his band present authentic and eclectic playlists, with the sounds of roots rock reggae music. Performing for more than eight years all over the country, this band knows how to get you on your feet and keep the sweet music flowing.

HipNosis returns to The Green Room stage at 8 p.m. Saturday. Fronted by a tight, powerful horn section and soaring, soulful vocals and driven by an edgy rhythm section that lays down an irresistible groove, HipNosis delivers a polished performance that ranges from funky jazz and soul through blues and rock with a bit of gospel thrown in for good measure. The original arrangements, soloists and top tier musicianship keep the sound fresh and compelling.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.