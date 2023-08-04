Bryson Musiq and the Caribbean Soul bring island vibes to Northern California at 9 p.m. Friday at The Green Room Social Club. Raised in the beautiful Caribbean, Musiq and his band present authentic and eclectic playlists, with the sounds of roots rock reggae music. Performing for more than eight years all over the country, this band knows how to get you on your feet and keep the sweet music flowing.
HipNosis returns to The Green Room stage at 8 p.m. Saturday. Fronted by a tight, powerful horn section and soaring, soulful vocals and driven by an edgy rhythm section that lays down an irresistible groove, HipNosis delivers a polished performance that ranges from funky jazz and soul through blues and rock with a bit of gospel thrown in for good measure. The original arrangements, soloists and top tier musicianship keep the sound fresh and compelling.
Saturday’s show introduces new trombone player Steve Gonsoulin. Audiences will be familiar with Gonsoulin as a veteran of Placerville favorite Aftershock. They’ll also enjoy the band’s repertoire that stretches from Bonnie Raitt to Steely Dan via the Doobie Brothers, Blood Sweat and Tears and Tower of Power.
This collection of top-tier musicians offers a distinct take on songs that everyone knows, making them uniquely their own. Driven by an edgy rhythm section laying down irresistible grooves, the synchronicity of song choices and purposeful highlighting of every player, HipNosis keeps audiences connected throughout the performance.
Nipper Brothers Trio plays tribute to Grateful Dead in a Sunday afternoon show. Nipper Brothers Trio focuses on delivering strong vocal harmonies with textured instrumentals in the context of good songs. They have appeared in countless venues across the country, and performed on numerous recording sessions, playing a wide variety of rock, blues, soul, country, jazz, folk and other musical styles. Catch the Nipper Brothers at 3 p.m.
The Green Room Social Club is located at 251 Main St. in downtown Placerville. For more information visittickets.clubgreenroom.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.