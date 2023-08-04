SACRAMENTO — After a hugely successful first-time experience offering public train rides on the historical turntable for one day during California State Parks Week, the California State Railroad Museum & Foundation are proud to announce more turntable rides are available on select Fridays and Saturdays during August and September.
When the Railroad Museum & Foundation offered this new experience for one day during Parks Week in mid-June, more than 600 people showed up to take a spin on the historical turntable. Originally built in 1911 by the American Bridge Company for use by Union Pacific in Yakima, Wash., the turntable was installed in Old Sacramento State Historic Park in 1980 as part of a feature of the roundhouse portion of the California State Railroad Museum. These fun new train rides are designed to connect the importance of railroad turntables and roundhouses with railroad history and operation.
Dates of availability include Aug. 4, 5, 11, 18, 19 & 25 and Sept. 1, 8, 15, 22, 23 & 29. A first-come, first-serve experience, train departures start at 10 a.m. and leave every half hour with the last departing at 2 p.m. The small but mighty No. 2 locomotive will pull an open-air gondola for 15-minute train rides that include a few spins on the turntable. The historical turntable is located just outside the roundhouse at the west end of the museum.
Same day tickets for train rides on the historic turntable are available at the Central Pacific Passenger Station located at Front and J streets in Old Sacramento State Historic Park. Train ride tickets cost $5 for adults, $3 for youth ages 6-17 and are free for members and children 5 and younger.
