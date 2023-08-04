Turntable

Take a spin on the historical turntable at the California State Railroad Museum in Sacramento. Photo by Kelly B Huston

SACRAMENTO — After a hugely successful first-time experience offering public train rides on the historical turntable for one day during California State Parks Week, the California State Railroad Museum & Foundation are proud to announce more turntable rides are available on select Fridays and Saturdays during August and September. 

When the Railroad Museum & Foundation offered this new experience for one day during Parks Week in mid-June, more than 600 people showed up to take a spin on the historical turntable. Originally built in 1911 by the American Bridge Company for use by Union Pacific in Yakima, Wash., the turntable was installed in Old Sacramento State Historic Park in 1980 as part of a feature of the roundhouse portion of the California State Railroad Museum. These fun new train rides are designed to connect the importance of railroad turntables and roundhouses with railroad history and operation. 

