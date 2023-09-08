SACRAMENTO — James Hunter has been on the scene for enough years to acquire plenty of feathers in his cap. Billboard charts, Grammy nominations and Van Morrison collaborations aside, he has earned an international reputation as a rhythm and blues troubadour for his command of the microphone both on stage and in studio.
The musician is hitting the road in support of his new album and will perform at Harlow’s in Sacramento with special guest Nat Myers Tuesday, Sept. 12.
“James Hunter makes tough old-school R&B with a bracing modern-day kick … Hunter’s ultra-tight band cooks with authority, but his swaggering, good-humored vocals and snappy tunes are the main attraction.” — Mother Jones
“Hunter’s heady, intoxicating blend of finger-popping jazz, gritty R&B and energetic, Sam Cooke inspired singing remains unique in contemporary music.” — American Songwriter
Hunter has certainly paid his dues. Over the span of 30 years he’s worked on the railway, busked in the streets of London, provided backup vocals and guitar for Van Morrison, played clubs and theaters all over the world, written scores of original songs and recorded some of the most original and honest rhythm and soul albums of the last two decades.
At age 16, Hunter left school in Colchester, Essex, and began working for the railway, while honing his blues guitar and singing skills. Six years later, he played his first paid gig at the Colchester Labour club (as “Howlin’ Wilf and the Vee-Jays”). In the decades since, Hunter has gone from singer/songwriter to laborer and back again. His gritty, soulful voice has matured well along with his musicianship and songwriting. With widespread critical acclaim for his recordings plus a Grammy nomination, it’s still the live performances that reveal Hunter at his best.
In 2006 Hunter was recognized with nominations for a Grammy Award for Best Traditional Blues Album (“People Gonna Talk,” Rounder) and an American Music Award for Best New/Emerging Artist. He and his band then hit the road for extensive touring and kept recording new material on Concord and Daptone Records. By 2016 MOJO magazine had crowned him “The United Kingdom’s Greatest Soul Singer.” He opens regularly for Van Morrison and has also toured with The Stray Cats, Buddy Guy, Los Lobos, Willie Nelson, Chris Isaak and Sharon Jones & The DapKings. His newest album is “With Love, The James Hunter Six,” a 2022 compilation of love ballads from his previous releases.
