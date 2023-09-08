James Hunter

James Hunter brings soulful rhythm and blues to Harlow’s next week. Photo by Jessie Perez Huntsman

SACRAMENTO — James Hunter has been on the scene for enough years to acquire plenty of feathers in his cap. Billboard charts, Grammy nominations and Van Morrison collaborations aside, he has earned an international reputation as a rhythm and blues troubadour for his command of the microphone both on stage and in studio.

The musician is hitting the road in support of his new album and will perform at Harlow’s in Sacramento with special guest Nat Myers Tuesday, Sept. 12.

