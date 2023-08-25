Sierra Master Chorale

Sierra Master Chorale has openings in all voice parts and will hold auditions Aug. 27 & 29. Valle Visions Photography

GRASS VALLEY — The stage is set, the harmonies are waiting and a new opportunity is knocking. Sierra Master Chorale, an esteemed choir, invites passionate vocalists to audition. As a member of this accomplished ensemble, choristers will have the joy of performing in two celebratory holiday concerts in December and two enchanting spring concerts in May.

Auditions will take place 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, and 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, (or by special arrangement) at InConcert Sierra offices, 333 Crown Point Circle, Suite 125, Grass Valley. Interested singers should complete the online form, available at inconcertsierra.org, in the section titled Chorale, under the tab “Sing With Us.” 

