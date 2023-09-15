GRASS VALLEY — InConcert Sierra Orchestra’s upcoming concert will premiere local composer Alexis Alrich’s, “Sierra Rhapsody,'' a work specially composed for and features the performance of pianist Lynn Schugren.The work was written as a tribute to the Sierra foothills communities and the awe-inspiring Sierra Nevada will be performed Sunday, Sept. 17.

Local composer Alrich's musical journey began at age 8 with piano lessons, leading to extensive composition studies at prestigious institutions such as the New England Conservatory of Music, California Institute of the Arts and Mills College, where she achieved her master's degree in music composition.

