ZinMan

Perry Creek will offer tastes of its famous ZinMan and other great wines during the Fair Play Zin Fest Sept. 2 & 3. Courtesy photo

The fifth annual Fair Play Zin Fest is Saturday, Sept. 2, and Sunday, Sept. 3, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at five award-winning wineries in south El Dorado County.

Of the 2,226 acres planted in wine grapes in El Dorado County zinfandel is one of the stars and the southern portion of the county provides the perfect terroir for this popular varietal. The altitudes above 2,500 feet and the volcanic soils nurture the grape that came to El Dorado County during the Gold Rush.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.