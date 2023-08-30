The fifth annual Fair Play Zin Fest is Saturday, Sept. 2, and Sunday, Sept. 3, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at five award-winning wineries in south El Dorado County.
Of the 2,226 acres planted in wine grapes in El Dorado County zinfandel is one of the stars and the southern portion of the county provides the perfect terroir for this popular varietal. The altitudes above 2,500 feet and the volcanic soils nurture the grape that came to El Dorado County during the Gold Rush.
The Fair Play Zin Fest celebrates this fabulous grape with food and music. Guests can meet the winemakers and see how the fruit goes from vineyard to glass.
Tickets for this epic food and wine adventure include food and wine pairings at all five Fair Play wineries, tastes of local wines, entertainment, souvenir stemware, a chance to win one of five gift baskets (over $250 value each), games, amazing specials and more.
Festival wineries
Bumgarner Winery and Vineyard, 7380 Vineyard View Drive — Enjoy the views high upon the ridge at Bumgarner Winery where the staff will pair the 2021 Zinfandel, along with other award-winning wines, and the signature grilled tri-tip served with an assortment of summer salads to keep guests cool. Finish off the experience with a handmade chocolate truffle. Live music is from noon to 3 p.m. both days.
Charles B. Mitchell Vineyards, 8221 Stoney Creek Road — Dine on the Meat Lover's Pizza, Hawaiian Pizza and the unique King Charles Combo pizza expertly paired with signature zinfandels. Enjoy barrel tastings and a variety of zinfandels and other estate varietals.
Golden Leaves Vineyard and Winery, 3625 Omo Ranch Road — Excited to be the newest addition to the Zin Fest family, Alex will fire up the smoker for a variety of smoked meats and vegetables (ever tried smoked tomatoes or cauliflower?) served with the Juniper Zin jus and house made breads. Then see how well Golden Leaves Zinfandel and Zin-Primitivo blend pair with double chocolate brownies and Basque cheesecake.
Perry Creek Winery, 7400 Perry Creek Road — Experience an extraordinary fusion of flavors, melodies and fine wines at Perry Creek that will transport the senses to new heights. Brace yourself for the tantalizing sensation of the smoked brisket sliders, infused with the irresistible ZinMan Zinfandel barbecue sauce, perfectly complemented by a zesty jalapeño coleslaw that adds a fiery kick to every bite. But that's not all. As guests savor these delectable creations, prepare to be enchanted by the pouring of exceptional wines, including the rich and robust ZinMan Zinfandel, a selection of multiple vintages of Altitude Zinfandel known for their depth and complexity and the prestigious Premier Cobra Zinfandel, renowned for its bold and captivating character. As visitors embark on this culinary and oenophile journey, let the mesmerizing melodies of Jessie Hendrinks on the Spanish guitar serenade the soul from noon to 4 p.m. creating an atmosphere of pure enchantment.
Toogood Estate Winery, 7280 Fairplay Road — Cool off at Toogood Estate Winery with a truly unique zinfandel experience inside the 5,000-square-foot wine cave. There will be a variety of zinfandels ranging from the Estate Grown Zinfandel to the signature zinfandel blends: Zin Chic and Now & Zin and the one-of-a-kind Zinfandel Ports. Toogood will offer a specially curated culinary menu that brings out the best in its delicious zinfandels.
Saturday tickets are $65 and Sunday tickets are $55. Designated driver tickets are $20. Select the winery where you wish to check in and start. After checking in at your starting winery, you are free to explore the others on your own schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.