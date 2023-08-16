Almost a year has passed since the Mosquito Fire roared through the American River Canyon. Steep hillsides covered in oak and pine trees, shrubs and grasses went up in flames. The fire started Sept. 6, 2022, and burned for 46 days, destroying homes and small businesses and blackening more than 76,000 acres of National Forest and privately-owned lands. But a recent visit to the burn area provided some hope to wildlife biologists. A small population of California red-legged frogs, a threatened species, survived the fire.

“The Mosquito Fire went right through one of the most robust populations of the frog in the Sierra Nevada. It will take time for this area to recover, but the fact that this frog is still here shows the resiliency of wildlife,” said Rick Kuyper, division supervisor of the Sacramento Fish and Wildlife Office’s Sierra Cascades Division.

