A California red-legged frog is found in a pond on Big Gun Conservation Bank in MIchigan Bluff. This frog was found several months after the Mosquito Fire, giving biologists hope the threatened amphibian would make a comeback in the area. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service photo by Rick Kuyper
In December 2021, Dan Teeter, a biologist with the U.S. Forest Service, shows Chole Hansum, a biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, new ponds built on Tahoe National Forest for California red-legged frogs. In 2021 and 2022, the Tahoe National Forest built approximately 19 ponds within a mile of the Big Gun Conservation Bank, home to the largest population of California red-legged frogs in the Sierra Nevada, to give the frogs new habitat to discover and populate. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service photo by Meghan Snow
In 2022 the Mosquito Fire burned through habitat on the Tahoe National Forest built for California red-legged frogs, a threatened species. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service photo by Ian Vogel
Almost a year has passed since the Mosquito Fire roared through the American River Canyon. Steep hillsides covered in oak and pine trees, shrubs and grasses went up in flames. The fire started Sept. 6, 2022, and burned for 46 days, destroying homes and small businesses and blackening more than 76,000 acres of National Forest and privately-owned lands. But a recent visit to the burn area provided some hope to wildlife biologists. A small population of California red-legged frogs, a threatened species, survived the fire.
“The Mosquito Fire went right through one of the most robust populations of the frog in the Sierra Nevada. It will take time for this area to recover, but the fact that this frog is still here shows the resiliency of wildlife,” said Rick Kuyper, division supervisor of the Sacramento Fish and Wildlife Office’s Sierra Cascades Division.
The California red-legged frog is found more often in California’s coastal areas but it also calls the Big Gun Conservation Bank in Michigan Bluff home. The conservation bank, managed by Westervelt Ecological Services, is a piece of conserved habitat for the frog and surveys before the fire showed that it was home to one of the largest populations of red-legged frogs in the Sierra Nevada.
Based on the promising population data, biologists from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Tahoe National Forest agreed steps could be taken to help the frogs expand onto nearby national forest lands. In 2021 and early 2022, the Tahoe National Forest built approximately 19 ponds within a mile of the conservation bank, giving the frogs new habitat to discover and populate.
But the Mosquito Fire put the conservation effort into question.
Michigan Bluff was heavily impacted by the Mosquito Fire; homes and businesses were lost, trees were burned to ash and ponds at the conservation bank and Tahoe National Forest were turned into muddy puddles. Several months passed before the area was deemed safe for biologists to assess the impacts of the fire on listed plants and animals.
“When we got out to the ponds on the Tahoe National Forest we could see that the area burned at a very high intensity. Almost every tree and shrub surrounding the ponds was killed, and most of the downed logs were completely consumed," said Ian Vogel, senior wildlife biologist with the Sacramento Fish and Wildlife Office. "We also saw that the water in the ponds was very cloudy due to the unstable soils left behind from the fire.”
The team continued its assessment of the burn scar by visiting the Big Gun Conservation Bank. The land also burned but less severely than the neighboring Tahoe National Forest. That gave biologists hope. They looked among the fallen trees, remaining water and burned shrubs for frogs. Then, a sharp-eyed biologist from Westervelt spotted a red-legged frog partially submerged in one of the bank’s remaining ponds.
“Even though the area burned at high severity, the vegetation will eventually return," said Vogel. "As the land and frog populations recover, we think it’s likely the frogs will expand to the ponds on the Tahoe National Forest.”
Although no California red-legged frogs were observed in the newly built ponds on Tahoe National Forest, large populations of the native tree frog were seen in many of the ponds. The fact that tree frogs found the ponds quickly and are already using the ponds as breeding habitat shows the value of these ponds to native species. The group plans to return next spring and hopes to see California red-legged frogs breeding at the conservation bank and in the Tahoe National Forest.
Similar ponds built between 2014-16 in the Georgetown Ranger District of the Eldorado National Forest were untouched by the Mosquito Fire; Forest Service biologists earlier this year reported breeding success for the red-legged frogs, with multiple egg masses laid each year in those ponds.
