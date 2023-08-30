806 Royal Troon Place, El Dorado Hills • 916-283-7427
Rachel Librach started working in her mom's office during her summers in high school.
“I was trained by her in all the behind-the-scenes operations of a real estate office,” she said. “That's where my foundation for real estate began, and it was slowly built year after year."
She has been practicing real estate for about eight years and is co-owner with her mom Christine Librach of El Dorado Hills Realty and Housing Centric Property Management for the past two years.
Her mother is her inspiration. They work extremely well together and she admires how her mom quickly scaled to the top of her brokerage, broke out and started her own real estate brokerage and property management company, and all the while maintaining her awesome and supporting mom-status.
“My goal is to continue to grow, because by growing our businesses we get the chance to help more people successfully sell their homes and move on to bigger and better things,” she said.
To that end she advises to give 110% effort toward whatever transaction you're working on.
"I want to be known for my reliable quality of service. I want clients to feel confident whenever I represent them," she said.
She hopes "to lead a life my parents would be proud of, accomplish my goals — exceeding my own perceived limits. Most importantly, I want to raise a family of strong, independent, ambitious and honest children who have the fight and drive to chase after their own dreams, like how my mom raised me."
