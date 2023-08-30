2201 Francisco Drive, Suite 140-564, El Dorado Hills • 916-939-3418
Cindy Minghelli said she has always had a special place in her heart for animals.
“When I saw and heard how cruel people can be, I could not stand by and do nothing.” Minghelli took action. She founded Agee Wildlife/Fat Kitty City located in El Dorado Hills, and is responsible for saving the lives of thousands of felines over the past 17 years.
Her passion for rescue started early in her life, following in the footsteps of her parents who spent their lives rehabilitating small animals in the wild. Fat Kitty City began with 35 feral cats, today, the free roaming cat sanctuary is licensed for up to 150 cats, some feral, but many are friendly, loving cats looking for a second chance.
Minghelli’s advice to anyone thinking about getting into rescue is to remember that the needs and interests of the animals come first.
“Your heart has to belong to the animal and believe in what you are doing,” and stresses the importance of having a thick skin. Her strong faith helps her get through the ups and downs that come along with life as a rescuer. “I ask God to give me strength and courage to do what needs to be done,” she said.
She has recently taken up tennis and calls her friends who understand her, “Gift’s from God.”
Ten years from now, Minghelli said she still sees herself involved in the day to day operations of Fat Kitty City, but in a less active role. She hopes to be remembered by her organizations, Agee Memorial Wildlife/Fat Kitty City Humane Society.
