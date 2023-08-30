4370 Town Center Blvd., Suite 270, El Dorado Hills • 916-207-4194

Cyndi Romano loves helping people. “Closing escrows for all my borrowers is rewarding and especially for my first time home buyers,” she said. “I love to let them know they are now HOMEOWNERS!”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.