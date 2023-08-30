4370 Town Center Blvd., Suite 270, El Dorado Hills • 916-207-4194
Cyndi Romano loves helping people. “Closing escrows for all my borrowers is rewarding and especially for my first time home buyers,” she said. “I love to let them know they are now HOMEOWNERS!”
She has been in lending since 1984, been in mortgage lending since 1989 and been an originator since 2000.
For those contemplating a lending career she said, “Get ready to learn something new every day for the rest of your career. Our field is constantly changing — like many, I suppose — and we need to keep ourselves educated and updated.”
More important than her career is her volunteer work she does with the El Dorado County Association of Realtors, Honor Our Troops.
“I’ve been involved with them since 2007 and I’ve been the committee chair since 2010,” she said. “The mission of Honor Our Troops is to send care packages to deployed service members who are from El Dorado County or have a family member in EDC, provide scholarships for returning veterans and their children and provide thank you gifts to veterans and active military service members when they purchase a home in El Dorado County.”
As for her career, she enjoys educating those she works with and, of course, her clients. “I also enjoy being able to promote other local businesses when my clients or others in my sphere need a referral,” she added.
She plans to continue living, working and playing in El Dorado County and wants to be known for supporting and serving veterans and the local community.
