Danielle Dutton, a Broker Associate at Gateway Sotheby's International Realty in El Dorado Hills, shared why what she does touches her so profoundly.
“Real estate transactions often represent significant milestones in people's lives; being able to contribute to their happiness and success is incredibly gratfying.”
Since 2004 she has stayed in a business that some deem too stressful with the uncertainty in the real estate market, working hard without the guarantee of making a sale and other challenges.
Dutton explained, “The real estate industry is constantly evolving, offering endless opportunities for personal and professional growth. It requires staying current with market trends, learning new skills and adapting to changing client needs.”
Although the job can involve working long and odd hours when others are relaxing after their 8 to 5 workday, Dutton stated, “I love real estate because it allows me to run my own business and work toward my personal goals of success.”
To those considering a successful career in real estate, Dutton advised, “Remember, success in real estate takes time, dedication and perseverance. Stay passionate, focused, adaptable and never stop learning.”
Dutton is also passionate about making a positive difference in the lives of El Dorado County’s children and teens. Being actively involved in the El Dorado Hills Area Foundation helps her to connect with others who also want to make a lasting impact in the lives of the community's youths.
When she isn’t helping others to make their dream come true, she makes her own come true in her stained-glass shop enjoying the captivating effect she can create.
“I find solace in the creative process, meticulously cutting, shaping and assembling each piece to bring forth its unique beauty,” she said.
Always on the go, Dutton seeks and embraces opportunities to make a positive difference in the world around her.
