When it’s time to grab sandwiches, whether between meetings or for the family picnic, El Dorado County residents have a delicious option in Placerville — West Coast Sourdough.
“A lot of people tell us they love our sandwiches,” said Harpinder Singh, who runs the family-owned business with his wife.
“We’re always busy and they tell us we’re the best in town,” he continued. “Turkey overall is the biggest seller but people also love the French dip, roast beef and reuben.”
Each sandwich features freshly baked sourdough rolls and has a nearly endless variety of topping options. Sliced marble rye and honey wheat bread as well as gluten free rolls are available as bread alternatives. West Coast Sourdough, which offers catering in addition to dine in and takeaway options, also sells mouth-watering soups and salads and has a great drink selection. Don’t forget fresh cookies for dessert.
The eatery opened four years ago and recently rebranded with the West Coast name. Singh said he and the staff love to see customers come in hungry and leave full and happy.
“We do have a lot of repeat customers — coming in two or three times a week,” he added. “Some people, when they walk in, we already know what they want.”
Singh has an appreciation for the restaurant’s hot sandwiches, the reuben being his favorite … with a twist. He said he likes to add a couple extra sauces to his sandwich and when a customer inquired about the creation, he made him one too. Since then, that customer has asked for the same sandwich whenever he comes in — customer satisfaction achieved.
