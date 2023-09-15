Dr. Charles Ware, right, takes the Oath of Office for his position as El Dorado County Board of Education Trustee, Area 1, administered by EDC Superintendent of Schools Dr. Ed Manansala. Courtesy photo
Dr. Charles Ware recently took his Oath of Office and officially assumed the position of El Dorado County Board of Education Trustee for Area 1.
"The board was fortunate to have such a highly qualified group of applicants for the vacancy. Any one of them would have been a good choice, which made for a difficult decision,” said board President Charlie Downs. “The trustees felt the diverse experience and skills of Charles in the areas of mental health and wellness were highly complementary to the collective strength of the board.”
Ware is the director of Academic Services at California Northstate University. He holds a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education and a master's in sport and fitness administration/management as well as a doctor of education.
Residing with his family in El Dorado Hills, Ware has a firm presence in the community. Area 1 includes the areas of El Dorado Hills, Latrobe and Cameron Park.
“As the newly appointed trustee to the El Dorado County Board of Education, my foremost commitment lies in serving our community and prioritizing student learning and achievement,” Ware said. “I am especially dedicated to supporting those students who may struggle or are underserved, ensuring they receive the assistance they need to flourish.”
