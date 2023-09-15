Ware Oath

Dr. Charles Ware, right, takes the Oath of Office for his position as El Dorado County Board of Education Trustee, Area 1, administered by EDC Superintendent of Schools Dr. Ed Manansala. Courtesy photo

Dr. Charles Ware recently took his Oath of Office and officially assumed the position of El Dorado County Board of Education Trustee for Area 1.

"The board was fortunate to have such a highly qualified group of applicants for the vacancy. Any one of them would have been a good choice, which made for a difficult decision,” said board President Charlie Downs. “The trustees felt the diverse experience and skills of Charles in the areas of mental health and wellness were highly complementary to the collective strength of the board.”

