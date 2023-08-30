On March 2021, Placerville native Jennifer Teie opened The Green Room Social Club in the heart of Placerville’s historical downtown. She left a long successful career in real estate to pursue her dream of creating a social club centered around music.
Teie is an aficionada of many kinds of music and a friend to musicians. She, along with her husband, purchased the building at 251 Main St. to produce and promote quality live music and entertainment in an intimate and inviting venue.
Experience in construction, project management, music production and event planning contributed to her imagining the renovation. She invited musicians she knows to create the stage they would want to perform on, including lighting, sound and video. Backstage, she designed a luxurious green room, the room where performers wait to go onstage and where they relax after a show.
After nearly 2-1/2 years as owner of The Green Room, Teie has much to be proud about.
The Green Room is open seven days a week with first-rate music and entertainment.
Membership in the social club is growing. She contributes to the vitality of the city’s historical district through her business taxes and fees, and through cooperative arrangements with other businesses. Through the Green Room Artists Fund Program established by Arts and Culture El Dorado, donations go directly to performing artists.
She provides quality entertainment dedicated to the local community and guests. She has plans for more to come.
