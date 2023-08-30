Some people are born with that entrepreneurial spirit and Kaitlyn Keyt just happens to be one of them.
At an early age she knew she wanted to have a business of her own and not only did she realize that dream, but she now owns three businesses on Main Street in Placerville. VibesUP, the Enchanted Forest Dining Experience and Savory Pies of the World.
“I have been an entrepreneur since I was 6 years old and I love being in business,” she said. “I have three businesses on Main Street all next to each other — like three little sisters, I call them.”
Keyt started VibesUP 17 years ago.
The store on Main Street carries her products that she and her helpers hand make locally.
There's everything from pain and allergy support to healthy products for pets and kids.
“I got a patent on a renewable energy that can be used therapeutically and I have a natural solution to almost everything that's draining and non beneficial to us,” she said.
At the age of 16, Keyt had a health crises that doctors said required major surgery.
“My parents, luckily, said to hold off and try natural things,” she said.
And, after a year of trying different natural remedies, they finally found one that worked.
“It completely irradiated the situation for me,” Keyt said. “So that lit a fire inside of me to always have this passion for natural alternatives. So that's just been my heart ever since then.”
VibesUP shop is open seven days a week from noon to 7:30 p.m. Visit VibesUP.com to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.