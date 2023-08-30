There’s a familiar saying. “It’s The Real McCoy.” Successfully selling Real Estate for over 30+ years, Kari McCoy enjoys helping families reach their goals! Her clients’ needs always come first.
Kari believes there is no substitute for extensive, hard-earned experience. Kari is a black belt Realtor who knows how to handle every step of the home selling process hands-on. She understands the process and it leaves no room for excuses or delays. Her constant goal is long-term relationships that are beneficial to all parties.
With over three decades of experience, she has handled virtually every type of transaction. Kari has earned the Certified Residential Specialist designation, making her especially qualified to handle even the most difficult transactions. She is also a “Accredited Staging Professional” which gives an edge to any potential client.
“If you’re in it for the money, forget it,” Kari insisted. “But if you’re in it to change peoples lives and feel good about doing something for other people, it’s highly, highly rewarding.”
Between buying and selling homes, she enjoys golf, gardening and cooking. And 10 years from now, she envisions herself handing the real estate baton to her daughter who is already entrenched as a third generation Realtor. But for now, she relishes getting multiple offers for her clients. “I’m having fun,” admitted Kari. “Real Estate is just so exciting. The thrill of someone actually not paying rent to the landlord — that’s so cool.” So, when your ready to choose a realtor, settle for nothing less than the “Real McCoy.”
