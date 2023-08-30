Katherine Ryan has been a real estate agent for almost three years. Prior to that she was in the area of operations and management for construction companies and a payroll company.
She was not inclined to enter the real estate field but believes God played a part in her ultimate career choice.
“This was not a field I would have originally chosen for myself,” she said. “However, there is purpose behind this choice. I am a people person and being a real estate agent ultimately will allow me to fulfill my God given purpose by connecting me to the right people as well as to the properties."
“My ultimate goal now is to connect with people that will allow me to reach the goal set before me and at the same time, allow others to realize a dream in their life,” she said. “I am very passionate about giving back to our heroes (law enforcement, firefighters, healthcare professionals, educational professionals, military and clergy).”
She pointed out to be successful you need to be patient and work the system. “Listen to those that have gone before you and don't take anything personally,” she added.
A person who lives by faith being kind, compassionate, loving and caring for her family is important to her. She also finds time to enjoy reading, cooking, hunting, fishing, gardening and travel.
In the future she would like to see herself giving back as much as possible to the community and ultimately having numerous safe houses established. She would like to see her family continue to help end human trafficking and continue to open houses around the world.
"It is my dream to help create safe homes for children rescued from human trafficking,” she said.
"I would like to be an example of what living in total Faith in Christ can be and inspire others to do so," she added.
