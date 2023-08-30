2600 East Bidwell St., Suite 240, Folsom • 916-985-2753
Sheri L. Hoffman, an attorney at Hoffman & Hoffman has been perfecting her craft of creating wills and trusts for 28 years.
Sheri and her husband, Joe, opened their Folsom law office in January 1995 and serve clients in Folsom, El Dorado Hills, Cameron Park, Placerville, Rancho Cordova, Fair Oaks and Sacramento.
She wants to make sure her clients are properly prepared and able to take care of their loved ones after they pass away.
“Talking about death and dying is difficult, but making sure that your loved ones are protected is important,” Hoffman said. “Helping clients balance those two principles in a way that they feel confident and secure keeps me coming to work every day.”
She became enamored by estate planning while in law school at Golden Gate University School of Law which led her emphasis to be wills and trusts once her office opened less than a year after she passed the California Bar Exam. Sheri is a California State Bar Certified Specialist in Estate Planning, Probate and Trust law, an accreditation not all attorneys have accomplished.
Hoffman loves the challenge that each client brings because they all have different goals, assets, worries and fears. She takes each client’s situation and puts together a personalized plan that will leave her clients feeling secure.
“I want my legacy to be the hard work and dedication that I gave to our law practice and to our clients,” Hoffman said. “I get such satisfaction working with clients and helping them plan for passing their legacies on to their loved ones.”
