"It is a privilege to serve as Marshall Medical Center’s President and CEO, but I am equally proud of the other roles I assumed when I arrived four years ago: neighbor, friend, partner and community advocate. The truth is, many who read this will know me not from visiting my office at the hospital, but from meeting me at an event around town," said Siri Nelson.
"The spirit of community that is so important to me is also at the core of what makes Marshall unique. We are more than a hospital and clinics. Marshall stands as a world-class healthcare organization, managed locally and built by, and for, our neighbors more than 60 years ago. That is the extraordinary legacy that brought me here, and it is never lost on me.
"Our care teams come together to support the health and well-being of our patients and area residents, providing exceptional care to all. Our providers know your name, understand your needs and those of this community, and will always be here for you when you need them most.
"Their efforts are drawing national recognition from U.S. News and World Reports and the American Heart Association, among others. The Chartis Center for Rural Health recently ranked Marshall a Top 100 Rural and Community Hospital, placing us within the top 4% of rural and community hospitals in the nation.
"The recognition we receive nationally reflects the extraordinary care and programs we deliver locally. These awards celebrate the collaboration necessary to care for our growing community through the years and they underscore the importance of the proactive work now being undertaken to ensure we continue to grow and enhance our services for the future.
"Marshall, its providers, and staff are uniquely positioned to understand the needs of our region and its residents. We are bringing pioneering preventative care and cutting-edge treatments to each of our core programs to best care for you. We are expanding our presence in El Dorado Hills to meet the growing needs of the area’s population and, in more remote areas like Georgetown, we are finding innovative ways to increase access by removing key barriers to care.
"Marshall is here to make a difference in the lives of those in our community. That’s what brought me here and it’s what excites me most about our future."
