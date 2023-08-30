3905 Park Drive, Suite 110, El Dorado Hills • 916-990-5057
Stephanie Haley feels so fortunate to be living in the beautiful foothills of Northern California.
"Thirty-two years ago I told my dad we (my husband and I) were moving from Michigan to California," she said. "His response — 'Get on a plane and don't look back. California is beautiful!' He was right!"
After initially renting in Sacramento, the couple ventured out and discovered a charming new community in the "Hills of El Dorado" by Forecast Homes.
"We were enchanted," she said. "While living the lifestyle of our dreams, I started on a new career path as hostess for Forecast Homes, moving on to sales agent and opening new communities in Elk Grove, Sacramento, Rocklin, Wheatland and back to my favorite location — El Dorado Hills, this time to K Hovnanian's 55+ active adult community, a gated community for those who enjoy tennis, swimming and many activities in the extensive clubhouse."
She found that for some clients moving from their family homes could be very emotional.
"I learned that by caring, listening and understanding their emotional upheaval, I could keep the move smooth and seamless," she said.
"As a RE/MAX Gold agent working in the most recognized brokerage in the world, I will bring that same caring, listening and understanding to meet your expectations," she said. "I will work with you through any challenges to find acceptable solutions."
If you or a family member needs a patient, compassionate, knowledgeable Realtor, call Stephanie Haley today at 916-990-5057 to start a creative plan.
