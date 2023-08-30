1839 Iron Point Road, Suite 140, Folsom • 916-616-0874
Wendi-Mae Davis has been in the business 34 years. She earned her brokers license in 2004 and has been serving local communities in El Dorado County for 22 years.
The passing of her father when she was 15 and the loss of her family home shortly thereafter changed her life focus.
"My mother did not understand how to 'fix' what was happening, or if she even could fix it," she said. "I vowed to myself then and there, that I would never be in that situation. That I would never lose my home. That I would be sure to learn anything and everything I could about property ownership —most importantly — how to hold onto my primary investment."
Back then a Realtor played an important role in the process and helped to make sense of everything.
"I appreciated the way she partnered with my mother from beginning to end and beyond," she said. "Even at my young age I understood the importance of her role. I’ll never forget Miss Dolly Hingst."
"I realized that I wanted to be just like her," she said. "To serve my community the way my mother was served."
She enjoys working with people. "To buy or sell a home is often the most important life event one experiences other than marriage and having children," she said. "I take my part in the process seriously."
A professional problem solver, she said it is important to “listen twice as much as you speak.”
She volunteers making the communities she serves better and is thankful for her loyal clients and friends. "Referrals are the backbone of my business. I couldn’t do what I do, without that," she said.
