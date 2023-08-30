3916 Missouri Flat Road, Suite C, Placerville, 530-303-3799
Adriane Mace is in the life changing industry.
“My biggest goal is to see the change in someone. Getting someone to just feel better, giving them hope and a goal to do what they would like to do again and getting them back to doing what they love to do, that’s my biggest desire,” she said.
Mace opened Voiteli Wellness Center in February of 2022. It was the culmination of her now 13 years as a member of the fitness industry.
Voiteli offers a wide range of services to help clients feel their best self, from massage therapists and trainers to estheticians and aging specialists.
“When I decided I needed a change, I needed to take care of myself, I hired a trainer. What this trainer did for me, and how he changed me, and how strong I became, is what inspired me,” she said.
Despite building up her own fitness clientele and homebase, Mace is still driven to support others in her field of work.
“Truly care. Give your clients what they want in combination with what they need. Be truly invested in them,” she advises others looking to break into the industry.
Mace stated that in 15 years time she hopes to be in a position to be supporting other professionals to continue to develop their crafts. She also hopes that her lasting influence on her industry will be her professionalism and integrity of work. Her legacy with her clientele will be as the person who helped change their life and gave them hope.
“I would want to bring a smile to their faces when they think of me,” Mace said.
