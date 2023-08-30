4364 Town Center Blvd., Suite 315, El Dorado Hills • 916-316-5567
In 2019, Angela Dameri, with her business partner Jeff Trexler, co-founded Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NorCal Real Estate, a franchise owned by Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway. Achieving this milestone demanded a rigorous vetting process and impeccable real estate credentials. Today, Dameri & Trexler have accomplished remarkable success, selling a billion dollars in real estate.
Dameri's journey began with an MBA and a job in the biotech industry. However, Dameri’s love of real estate drew her to start renovating and investing in houses, ultimately earning her real estate license in 2004. She became a Top Producer in her first year and has consistently been a top agent in the region. Recently, Dameri earned Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chairman’s Diamond Award, an honor bestowed on the top one half of one percent of agents worldwide.
"I'm always trying to create a win-win situation," Dameri explained. "I want the buyers and sellers to feel confident about the process. To do this, I focus more on the customers than the sale. I'm looking to create long-term relationships, not just quick sales. Social media cannot replace a handshake and getting to look someone in the eye while setting goals and weighing options."
This people-first philosophy has served Dameri well. It is not uncommon for clients from many years ago to reach out again for her help; in fact, she had clients from 10 years ago inquire if she could help their daughter. "It's hard work, but you must always be planting seeds."
A self-described workaholic, Dameri stresses that a career in real estate is a lifestyle, not a job. "It's kind of like being a fireman in that you always have to be ready for a call, and you never know when that call when come," she said.
Outside of work, Dameri loves two things: her three children and travel. Peak living is the opportunity to combine the two. Her most memorable trip was a few years ago when Dameri, her siblings, and all their kids took her mom to Italy.
"I can't ever see myself retiring," Dameri joked, "Although I hope my legacy is being remembered by the people I've helped and that they recall me fondly."
