Annie Aubrey, Chief Executive Officer at Chuck’s Wellness has been in the industry for eight years and in her current position for nearly five years now, two of which have seen the adult-use dispensary in Placerville open to the public.
Aubrey admits to shifting careers a few times in her life. From executive assistant at Google to doula serving teens and low-income mothers, to councillor and energy worker, Aubrey has donned many a hat. She has even spent time in Africa building schools and forming women and youth groups. Ultimately, Aubry was led to the cannabis industry.
“What I found when I worked in cannabis is I can reach more people," she said. “Whether it be to listen to their health issues, support them by suggesting products or intuitive guidance to help them move from where they are into where they want to be.”
Aubrey admits that, like any retail business, the industry can be hard work albeit with some rewards.
“One thing I think all the employees love about working [in the industry] is that while you’re working in retail, you form relationships with people and you genuinely get to be of service to your community.”
Aubrey said she would like her story to inspire.
“They too can put in the work and become whoever they dream to be,” she said. “Always say yes to the challenge to grow, it's there to teach you something about yourself. When having to choose between two things, always pick the brave choice."
Chuck's Wellness is open Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
