Corinne White started at White Hot Tees after a very successful career with the California Department of Corrections and retired as an Executive Division Chief after 28 years. “This was a quite an achievement, not only due to being a woman in the ‘90s breaking the glass ceiling in a male dominated environment but I was also profoundly deaf,” she said.
Six years after she started working at corrections she was implanted with a state-of-the-art hearing apparatus called a Cochlear implant and hears "pretty darned good with this incredible device. Most people don’t even know I’m deaf and I forget to tell them!"
She also started riding motorcycles in 2003 and soon became the first woman director of the Folsom Harley Owners Group. The motorcycle group had yearly fundraisers and she met her husband Brad when ordering screen printed T-shirts for an event. They fell in love, got married and she stared an entirely new adventure helping him run his well-established business, White Hot Tees.
The hard working crew at White Hot Tees is like a family and makes coming in to work rewarding.
"My goal is to ensure each client feels like they were provided with extra-ordinary customer service," she said. "I am overjoyed when I see how excited and proud our clients are to show off their gear created by White Hot Tees."
She noted that it is important to keep up with trends and advances in styles, colors and fabrics and to understand that each client has different needs and budgets.
"Don’t push your tastes and opinions onto clients, let them express themselves in their own style," she continued.
A caring individual she likes brining joy to others and really likes spending time with her husband and work partner Brad. She added, "I am also shamelessly obsessed with my son, his wife and my four grandchildren who are so much fun!"
Down the road she plans on relaxing on a sandy beach with a refreshing drink and soaking up the sun with Brad and thinking, "Even when they told me I was too small, too deaf or too much of a sissy-girl to do it ... I did it anyway!"
