Dr. Chalise Morgan and Beatriz Rubio-Damian

Dental Director Chalise Morgan, DDS, and Physician Assistant Marlene Rubio-Damian have each dedicated more than a decade of their lives caring for patients at the Shingle Springs Health and Wellness Center (SSHWC).
Both professionals are inspired by their work and the profound connections they have formed with their patients and the community.
As young women, each of them had experiences that inspired them to their destiny.
Dr. Morgan said, “My Aunt, Linda Weckerly, and her professor, Phoenix Sinclair, were my inspirations. Dr. Weckerly was one of only a handful of female dentists in her dental school class at UCSF. While I was in high school, she invited me to a dental conference where she introduced me to her mentor and clinic professor, Dr. Sinclair. I fondly remember his passion for dentistry and that he encouraged me to become a dentist. After graduation she gave me the opportunity to volunteer at her dental office. I noticed that she built close relationships with her patients and improved their self-confidence by creating healthy smiles.”
Marlene Rubio-Damian said, “In high school, I demonstrated proficiency in the sciences, which fueled my aspiration to pursue a career in the medical domain.”
Over time, Rubio-Damian also became acutely aware of shortcomings within the healthcare system, “Particularly in its lack of welcoming my family and me.” She explained, “These poor experiences became the driving force behind my dedication to ensuring an elevated experience for my prospective patients.”
Today, her primary goal, “Revolves around providing culturally sensitive interactions for each patient, all while upholding the highest standards of medical care.”
Over the years, she has developed a specialized interest in diabetes treatment and education.
Dr. Morgan and Rubio-Damian are both grateful for where life has led them.
Dr. Morgan said, “I truly enjoy my patients and our team. I’ve tried to inspire the next generation to consider pursuing the dental field through school outreaches, participation with our local ROP programs, and establishing a dental residency program at our clinic.”
Rubio-Damian said, “It has been an honor to work here and serve this community.”
Sometimes, life comes full circle. Dr. Morgan studied biochemistry at UCSD and attended UCLA School of Dentistry where half the class was female.
She said, “Serendipitously, I met Dr. Sinclair 10 years later. When I began working at SSHWC, I recognized a familiar face, it was Dr. Sinclair. He had transitioned from UCSF and was working at SSHWC.”
