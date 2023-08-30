Evelyn McGrath has been in the senior care industry for more than 30 years, the last 15 of which have been spent serving Eskaton Village Placerville as the community’s Executive Director.
Though McGrath served in various positions within the healthcare industry, it was with the senior community that she found her footing. She leads with compassion and patience and strives to make a new friend in every new resident. Her expertise has proven valuable and has enabled her to advocate for quality care for aging adults.
She is the first to assist the elderly in day-to-day encounters, oftentimes being a voice for those who need it, and providing a listening ear for those who simply wish to reminisce.
She resides in the beautiful foothills and enjoys spending time with her husband. As a native of San Francisco she and her husband still visit frequently and enjoy the cooler weather, exploring and trying new restaurants.
With McGrath’s retirement, a new chapter begins. She will be moving to South Carolina after retirement to be closer to her two daughters and their families. She looks forward to being reunited with her cherished grandchildren, who lovingly refer to her as their “Nana,” and “Best Friend,” an honor she adores.
McGrath has led a life filled with gratitude and generosity. She gives to her community, her work, her family and her children. Her beautiful outlook on life has allowed her to continue showing up and giving to others every single day.
Her oldest daughter Jacqueline lovingly recalled, “Growing up, my mom always made a point to ensure that my sister and I were fed, clothed, clean and happy before she could rest. On her most exhausting days, she put us before anything else. She has applied that same selflessness to everything else in her life and it has made her so successful in her career. I can’t think of anyone more devoted or loyal to those residents than her.”
McGrath's dedication to Eskaton and to the community is unmatched and will leave a legacy that is hard to follow.
