Heather Daniels has been a firearms instructor at DefenseShot for more than 12 years. Together with her husband John Daniels, a retired peace officer, they provide top-rated classes and Carry Concealed Weapons (CCW) Permit instruction in Northern California.
“The goal is for all of our DefenseShot students to be well trained, happy and amazed that it was much easier to be trained and ready than they thought possible," she said. "When people contact me to get started, they usually assume it will be difficult or stressful. I always reassure them that we will take care of them, and it will be zero stress and lots of fun.”
Daniels has a special passion for helping woman like herself.
“I like to help other nice, caring people by encouraging them to come get their CCW," she said. "Our classes are usually 50 percent ladies and 50 percent gentlemen. Statistics indicate that it’s even more important for ladies to conceal carry than men because women are targeted more often. Today, many guns are so small and light that, when combined with our special holsters, they are very comfortable. Ladies really appreciate it when I help them pick the most comfortable spots to carry concealed. Since we are shaped different and tend to wear different clothes than men, we can carry in different places that work better for us.”
Outside of work, Daniels focuses on Jesus.
“The most important thing for people to understand is that what I want to leave as a legacy does not point to me," she said. "It points to the good news. Not religion, but relationship. It’s so simple and easy. It’s the only thing that a person can do which lasts forever.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.