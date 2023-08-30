4361 Town Center Blvd., Suite 110, El Dorado Hills • 916-939-0389
As evidenced by her mouthwatering cuisine, Jarunee Fleming comes from a long line of head chefs from top Thai restaurants. With 26 years in the restaurant business, Fleming has been co-owner and head chef of Thai Paradise for 15 years and has made the eatery a local favorite.
Coming from Bangkok, she sought to introduce Americans to authentic, delicious and healthy Thai food. “I make my special recipes to make people happy,” Fleming said. Indeed, her farm-to-fork dishes with locally sourced produce and fresh meat and seafood brought in daily make her dishes flavorful and unforgettable, always bringing customers back for more.
But Fleming isn’t content to remain complacent in her success. She has mentored several past employees in opening their own restaurants, encouraging them to adhere to the high quality fare and service she offers at Thai Paradise.
“My advice to them has been to treat employees well, manage the business of running the restaurant, cook with the best ingredients and the best recipes and have a true passion for the restaurant business,” said Fleming.
“I wish my legacy will be that I have helped increase and improve the culinary culture of Thai food here in the U.S.,” Fleming shared.
On days when she isn’t whipping up a plate of spicy Drunken Noodles, Fleming also enjoys taking care of a beloved garden. “I especially like taking care of my roses and Thai herbs growing at our restaurants,” she confided. “And I love spending time with my family.”
