Jarunee Fleming
4361 Town Center Blvd., Suite 110, El Dorado Hills • 916-939-0389

As evidenced by her mouthwatering cuisine, Jarunee Fleming comes from a long line of head chefs from top Thai restaurants. With 26 years in the restaurant business, Fleming has been co-owner and head chef of Thai Paradise for 15 years and has made the eatery a local favorite.

