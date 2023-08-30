2277 Fair Oaks Blvd., Suite 460, Sacramento • 916-247-1303
Lisa Paragary, with business partner Steve Miller, is co-founder of the Paragary Miller Team, which is part of the Sotheby’s International Realty network. Through the Sotheby’s global footprint and impressive referral network, Paragary provides clients with the tools required to identify and target selected buyers, including marketing to the extensive client base of Sotheby’s auction house.
With more than 25 years of real estate experience, Paragary is committed to creating a home-buying experience that is “simply better” for her clients. “Simply better” means unrivaled access to qualified buyers from around the world, concierge-level service and vital direct communication with her clients.
Paragary graduated from University of California, Los Angeles with a degree in broadcast journalism, but her heart wasn’t in it. Inspired by her mom who was also a realtor, Paragary earned her real estate license in 1997 and has loved helping her clients ever since.
“Being a real estate agent is a lot of hard work,” she said. “It can take years of cultivation and a lot of working capital to create a successful career. You should only get into this business if you have a passion for helping people through life transitions. It can’t be about the money!”
This passion for helping people has defined Paragary’s real estate career. “I would like people to remember me for my willingness to help. I do my best every day to help people whenever I can.”
