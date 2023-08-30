Loni Cooke loves going to work at Ned Carnett Septic Service because, “Helping people is our passion,” she said. “It is what drives the heart and soul of our family business.”
She added, “Ned, Deloris and Steven Carnett built a great business by helping people. We took over the business 2 1/2 years ago after working with them side by side. Ned Carnett Septic’s reputation and legacy will live on through our generations and more. We are the new Ned and Deloris of this generation assisting people every day who are not familiar with septics and showing them how to monitor and fix their systems themselves; therefore, not needing to spend money they just don’t want to spend.”
The business has been in the family for over 35 years. Everyone at Ned Carnett Spectic cares about the clients and are good at offering preventive advice to all our customers so they can breathe easy to avert disasters.
For anyone wanting to enter the septic business Cooke advised, "Wear gloves and love what you do."
Ned Carnett Spetic consistently receives high ratings thanks to its customer service and ability to help the local communities.
"We do believe, 'An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure'," she said.
Outside of work Cooke can be found with family, friends and animals and working in the garden and completing honey do lists.
In the future she plans on spoiling her grandchildren on the farm and watching the next generation continue the family business. She also hopes to have many happy customers.
