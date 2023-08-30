505 Pleasant Valley Road, Diamond Springs • 530-663-3026
Margaret Holland has been a Realtor for 21 years. She became a broker in 2009 and founded Holland Realty. A true entrepreneurial spirit, she has begun a new venture as the owner of a retail building in Diamond Springs as of April 2022.
"I love this historical building built in 1887 which is the home of my real estate office, a clothing boutique and soon to be wine tasting room as well as a place for local arts and crafts," she said.
Having spent much of her life as a caretaker and housekeeper and then into management for a large storage facility, a suggestion changed her career path.
"My father heard me on the phone at work one day and suggested that I would do well in real estate," she said. "He planted a seed that I would never have dreamed of. Now I continue to care for people but it is in a different way, helping with one of life's biggest challenges, buying or selling a home."
She hopes to touch a few people along the way and help others realize success.
For others thinking about a real estate career or buying a building she said go for it. "Jump in and do. Don't wait until you think you know it all. You never will. Care about your clients first and business will come."
Like her father she hoped to plant seeds of success and the dream of home ownership. She said it is important to care about other's needs.
When not working she loves to paint and entertain.
"I host paint parties now and then and have opened up my space for other business owners to share their businesses," she said. "I also love to spend time in the pool and walking my schnauzer. I attend many community events and love this community."
Ten years from now she hopes to still be working and sharing her knowledge with younger agents and helping people realize their dreams.
"I would love to see my building become a fun gathering place for locals to get together and share some art and dreams," she said.
