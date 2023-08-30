3811 Dividend Drive, Shingle Springs, 916-985-9995

Melanie Borba, a third-generation contractor, has proven herself a force to be reckoned with in the business world. Despite the challenges of raising five children as a single mother, she has managed to excel in multiple ventures, including a notary business and a successful career in real estate. During the recession, she stood out as a top-producing realtor multiple years in a row. Some readers may also remember her from her time as a Senior Business Specialist for Wells Fargo, where she covered all of El Dorado County.

