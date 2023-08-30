3811 Dividend Drive, Shingle Springs, 916-985-9995
Melanie Borba, a third-generation contractor, has proven herself a force to be reckoned with in the business world. Despite the challenges of raising five children as a single mother, she has managed to excel in multiple ventures, including a notary business and a successful career in real estate. During the recession, she stood out as a top-producing realtor multiple years in a row. Some readers may also remember her from her time as a Senior Business Specialist for Wells Fargo, where she covered all of El Dorado County.
Five years ago, Melanie joined her husband, Jack Borba, at Straight Line Roofing and Construction, starting as an assistant sales manager and customer experience manager. Her hard work and leadership skills quickly propelled her to the position of sales manager. Today, she serves as an EOS Integrator, also known as a general manager, where she continues to make significant contributions to the company's growth and success.
At Straight Line, Melanie is fondly known as the "Rock Crusher," a testament to her unwavering commitment to achieving quarterly goals. Remarkably, she has never missed a "rock" or quarterly goal. This tenacity, coupled with her strategic vision, has been instrumental in doubling the company's revenue in just a few short years.
Adding to the family legacy, Melanie's daughters, Cassandra Boltz and Faith Robles, have also joined the business, bringing their unique skills and perspectives to the table.
Straight Line Roofing and Construction is more than just a business; it's a family. The company fosters a family-oriented culture that supports its employees in their personal and professional journeys, valuing work-life balance. The company is dedicated to delivering exceptional service and building strong relationships with its clients.
As women in business, Melanie, Cassandra and Faith are not just leaders in their company; they are role models, demonstrating that success comes from hard work, dedication and a genuine passion for what they do.
This family-run company is proof that it's possible to build a successful business without losing sight of the values that matter most: family, community and the desire to make a positive impact.
