Building up a business is never easy. The hours are long and it can be very time consuming but for Nicole Alexander and her husband Denny, Sacramento Area Wood Specialists has been a labor of love.
Nicole has been involved with the business for about 15 years and said her, husband, Denny learned how to install flooring and he started his own company and worked out of an in-home office.
“We had one van and worked out of there, then we opened the showroom and became a corporation,” she said.
Serving the Sacramento and El Dorado County areas, Sacramento Area Wood Specialists located in Rancho Cordova, was founded in 1998 and specializes in installing prefinished hardwood, laminate, carpet and vinyl flooring for residential and commercial properties.
Nicole said her goal is to ensure the customer's needs are met and that the job is done correctly.
“I want to make sure the customers are happy,” she said. “At the end of the year my goal is to make sure we have had a successful year and that we have room for growth and goals for expanding the company.”
In 10 years Nicole hopes that she and her husband have grown the company to the point that they have project managers who can run things and she and her husband can travel.
When she's not working, Nicole spends time with her husband and two children aged 17 and 15. They also enjoy attending church every Sunday.
The store is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and weekends by appointment.
