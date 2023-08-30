4370 Town Center Blvd., Suite 270, El Dorado Hills • 916-712-1617
Ranking in the top 1% at Coldwell Banker Realty, Pat is a highly accomplished Realtor. With an impressive track record and a reputation for delivering outstanding results, she is a trusted and sought-after professional in the real estate industry.
With many years of experience in real estate, Pat possesses an in-depth understanding of market trends, negotiation strategies and the intricacies of the buying and selling process. Clients value her commitment to providing personalized service tailored to meet their specific needs and goals.
Pat is equipped with the latest technology and maintains an extensive network of industry contacts, giving clients a competitive advantage in the dynamic real estate market. Whether working with first-time homebuyers, seasoned investors, or sellers seeking maximum returns, Pat goes above and beyond to ensure a seamless and satisfying experience.In addition to her extensive knowledge of the local real estate market, she has cultivated a vast network of industry professionals, including lenders, inspectors and contractors. This network allows her to provide clients with a comprehensive and holistic approach to their real estate journey, ensuring that all aspects of the transaction are expertly handled.
The Tri County area is not only known for its breathtaking landscapes and charming communities but also for its warm and welcoming residents. Outside of real estate, Pat enjoys engaging with the community, participating in local events and giving back through various charitable initiatives. She believes in building meaningful connections within the places she serves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.