897 Embarcadero Drive, Suite 213, El Dorado Hills • 530-391-4314
Sandra Prow has been in the industry for 40 years and a loan officer for 25 years.
"I started off as a loan processor when a friend recommended me for the job," she said. "I stayed in the industry because I love the idea of home ownership. As a loan officer, I love the flexibility of the hours in my day. I work when my clients need me — including evenings and weekends. In sales, I enjoy the networking aspects in and outside of the mortgage business."
Her professional goals are to be known as someone who is honest, dependable, knowledgeable and the "go to" person for mortgage financing.
"I am there for those who need me," she said.
"I strive to be involved with my work community," she said. "I enjoy being an active Affiliate member of EDCAR."
She pointed out this job can be very rewarding — but it is tough. You need to keep up on the industry changes, new technology and networking.
"It is great to help people obtain the American dream of home ownership," she said.
Her family is her greatest passion and always comes first, including her husband of 40 years, her 86-year-old Mom, her two girls and their families including four grandsons.
She also attends and volunteers at Federated Church.
A future of being happily retired is a wish and being known for as the person who was the "relationship keeper" in their lives.
"I am a care provider, a meal train organizer and my door/house is always open and my dinner table has room for everyone," she said.
