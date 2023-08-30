981 Governor Drive, Suite 101, El Dorado Hills • 916-933-2117
Certified Financial Advisor Shari Merle has been helping clients pursue their retirement dreams with expert financial planning throughout El Dorado County since 1988. Having previously owned a tax practice, Shari is able to take into account the tax ramifications of her clients investment decisions, and works with them to reduce their tax liability in order to let more of their money work for them.
Her career choice was initially driven by curiosity. “I’ve always been extremely intrigued as to how and why some people ended up so well off and others didn’t," she explained. "It wasn’t necessarily how much they made. It was what they did with it. The decisions they made or didn’t make. I have the discipline and tenacity to assist those who want help with financial security.”
She is passionate when offering her advice to others interested in getting into the financial planning field. “Always, and I mean always, with no exception, do what is right for the client first and not yourself.” She explained that over the years she has come across many in her industry who put themselves as the priority and not the client. “That might work for a short time but it is not sustainable.”
Her passions outside work are one of the furry kind, animals and animal rights, and traveling, by biking and hiking. “All of our vacations are active and I know that’s what keeps me young.”
Shari has no interest in slowing down. “Ten years from now I hope to be doing exactly what I am doing today, which is building portfolios for clients, hiking and biking the world and making contributions to animal rights organizations.”
She hopes her legacy will be, “That I made a difference and I cared.”
