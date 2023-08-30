537 Pleasant Valley Road, Diamond Springs • 530-622-7873
651 Main St., Placerville • 530-344-7394
Summer Bradley, Chief Financial Officer/Co-owner of Pure Life Collective and Sacred Roots did not initially want to go into the business. When husband Kelly approached her with a passion for medicinal cannabis she agreed to learn more about the industry.
“My husband and I attended classes at Oaksterdam,” said Bradley of the cannabis education college in Oakland.
Armed with an education they opened Pure Life in Diamond Springs in 2011. Their second foray, Sacred Roots opened in Placerville in 2021.
“It was fate,” said Bradley about going into business. With her husband’s expertise of medicinal marijuana and her background in business, marketing and finance they were well suited to take on the challenge.
Bradley said that running a business does not leave much time for other passions but confesses that her two sons are her favorite. Besides an abiding love of music Bradley has an affinity for the community and being of service in any way she can.
“It's always been important to me to help serve in my community.”
For those entering the industry today, Bradley advises seeking out solid partnerships and employees, “that bring something to the table,” adding that recruiting people who share a passion for the industry is key.
“We are very proud of what we have been able to accomplish,” said Bradley adding that she would like her legacy to be about the work that she has done de-stigmatizing cannabis and blazing a trail for contemporary and future cannabis businesses in the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.