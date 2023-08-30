Susie Davies, Chief Executive Officer at Mother Lode Rehabilitation Enterprises, has been in the industry, serving individuals with developmental or intellectual disabilities for an impressive 50 years. She has been at MORE for 40 of those years. If asked about retirement she maintains that she has at least another 10 years, if not more, in her.
She started on this journey way back in the early '70s when she attended Colorado State University to obtain her BS in occupational therapy. After some internships she was hired in Santa Clara to develop a training program for students in middle school and high school with intellectual and developmental disabilities. What she didn’t realize then was that she was creating groundbreaking programs for this population. This was in 1973 when, according to Davies, the people they served were seen as incapable of learning and were often locked away in institutions contrasting the current model of acceptance and integration into the community
“We won Best in State and I got to travel all around the country training teachers,” Davies said.
She started at MORE in 1983 and recently celebrated her 40-year anniversary with the organization.
Davies said the clients who MORE serves inspire and inform her work. “These people are unique,” she said and, “truly are a privilege to support.”
She added that those with developmental or intellectual disabilities should not be seen as lesser individuals.
“Their insight into people is amazing,” she said. “They know who to trust and who genuinely cares about them.”
Family, friends and the community are Davies’ passions outside of work. She said these blend in with her work focus as well. Much like the credo of MORE, “Full inclusion for all,” Davies strives to make the community a better place for everyone.
When not at her desk, or somewhere in the MORE facility, Davies can be found at a civic event or charitable affair, “Supporting this community to be better for everyone.”
Susie Davies hopes to have demonstrated in her life and by example, that living a life of being in service to others is the best life lived.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.