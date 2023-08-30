4120 Cameron Park Drive, Suite 303, Cameron Park • 530-676-5402
Giving back and helping her community is what Edward Jones Financial Advisor Suzy O’Neal gets to do every day.
For seven years O’Neal has helped clients come up with a financial plan for their future while volunteering at her church and being a part of Cameron Park Rotary and the Shingle Springs/Cameron Park Chamber of Commerce.
“I love helping others and I’ve done that my whole life,” O’Neal said. “I’m inspired everyday by the people I’m so fortunate to work with and I wanted to continue that in my business.”
For 17 years O’Neal worked in the nonprofit field. She said her love of giving back to the community was how she transitioned to becoming a second-generation financial advisor at Edward Jones.
Growing up, with her father being an advisor, she learned how to be financially stable and has taken those skills to help out her community.
When a new client sits down in O’Neal’s office to talk about a long-term financial plan or strategy, the first thing she does is get to know them because each client brings a unique set of circumstances.
“I want to make a meaningful difference in my clients lives by helping them achieve their financial goals,” O’Neal said.
Her husband also gives back to the community, and also served in the U.S. Navy for 14 years.
O’Neal said in 15 years she hopes her kids will see that their mom has given her all to the community and family.
