When small businesses are vying against big corporations for attention on the internet, Vickie Christensen's decades of experience in digital marketing can provide a competitive edge. With attention a premium in the digital age, being found easily and quickly on the internet can make all the difference in generating a consistent and growing customer base.
Wellman Works Ltd., Christensen's company, builds internet visibility with web design, internet marketing and building Google business profiles to ensure that "clients will land on your brand."
Christensen first moved to El Dorado County in 1979, and started working with computers in her first home business shortly afterward in 1980. She worked in the internet industry as a senior network engineer before starting her current business, Wellman Works, in 1997. Going back to school in 2009, Christensen sharpened her skills further by studying business marketing, fusing her education with her internet technology background.
With Christensen's skill set perfectly combined to help others navigate the digital landscape, Wellman Works helps small businesses and individuals create their own footprint on the internet.
What does Christensen consider the primary goal of Wellman Works?
"Help small businesses have the same advantage as large corporations within their budget," she replied.
Christensen's passion for the work is obvious, as her vision of the future 10 years from now is almost identical to her vision for next week. She wants to keep with her work, creating web sites and helping small businesses get found on the internet by "being best friends with Google."
